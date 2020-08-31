England will aim to register another series win in the third and last T20I against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (September 1). With the series opener being washed out due to rain and the Three Lions winning the second game, the home side has taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series and have a great chance to defeat the Men in Green. On the other hand, Babar Azam and Co will aim to rectify their mistakes to win the final clash and end the tour on a high. Several mini battles are expected to be seen in the upcoming clash. PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: Eoin Morgan's 14th Half-Century Helps England Beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets.

Speaking of action in the previous game, Pakistan piled up a massive score of 195/4 while batting first. Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez scored a blistering half-century while skipper Babar Azam also crossed the fifty-run mark. However, their efforts went in vain as England skipper Eoin Morgan unleashed mayhem at Manchester and took the game away from the visitors. Other than him, Dawid Malan also scored an impressive fifty and remained unbeaten till the end. Well, the second game was certainly filled with thrill, and the final is likely to similar or even greater contest. As the high-voltage game takes a countdown, let’s look at some mini battles which can enhance the thrill of the game. Mohammad Hafeez Registers Quick-Fire Half-Century During England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020.

Mohammad Hafeez vs Chris Jordan

Several questions were raised over Hafeez’s selection in the national team. However, the 39-year-old silenced his critics with a magnificent knock. He scored runs all over the park and will aim to replicate his brilliance again. However, he will be challenged by England’s death bowling specialist Chris Jordan. The veteran pacer didn’t have a great outing in the previous game. Nevertheless, he’ll be determined to redeem himself with a spectacular spell.

Eoin Morgan vs Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan turned the tables around very quickly in the second game by dismissing both the England openers in successive deliveries. However, Eoin Morgan rose to the occasion and played a match-winning knock. The southpaw brilliantly tackled the Pakistan leg-spinner and strengthened England’s grip over the game. Morgan and Khan will go head to head in the third game too and the second round of their battle is one to watch out for.

Dawid Malan vs Haris Rauf

While Morgan was smashing boundaries at one end, Malan anchored the innings at one end. The left-handed batsman played risk-free cricket and even scored runs at a rapid pace. England’s victory looked inevitable till the 17th over, but Haris Rauf scalped two quick wickets and added more drama. Despite the pacer’s efforts, however, the Three Lions were able to cross the line, but Rauf will be determined to help Pakistan win the last game.

Rain has played spoilsport at times in the previous games. Fortunately, however, the weather is expected to be cricket friendly in the third game. Hence, cricket lovers must brace themselves to witness a full-fledged game of cricket.

