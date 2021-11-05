With an urgent need to win this fixture with a better net run rate, South Africa will be playing mighty England in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Temba Bavuma’s hunt for the semifinals continues along with Australia who is in quite good form for now. In this article, we shall be having a look at the head-to-head record, predicted playing XI, and other details of the game. But before that, let’s have a quick look at how England and South Africa have performed in the Group stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

England currently leads the points table with 8 points in their kitty. The Three Lions have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and would want to keep up with their winning spree. On the other hand, South Africa has won three games out of four in the Group stage so far. The team lost to Australia by 5 wickets and a couple of balls remaining. Needless to say that both teams will be looking forward to winning this one. Now, let’s have a look at the preview of the game.

ENG vs SA, T20 Head-to-Head

England and South Africa have a very interesting head-to-head record. The two teams have locked horns with each other 18 times out of which South Africa has won 9 games and the rest four are by England.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39, Key Players

Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will play an important role for England in this match. South Africa will be depending on the duo of Aiden Markram and David Miller to shine for them in this fixture.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39, Mini-Battles

Aiden Markram vs Kagiso Rabada and David Miller going up against Sam Billings would be the mini-battles in this game to watch out for.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 06, 2021 (Wednesday). The ENG vs SA encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast Australia vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the ENG vs SA live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

South Africa Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

