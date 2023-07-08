The England and Australia Women’s T20 series goes down to the wire with the third and final T20 game at Lord’s deciding the outcome of the series. Both the games in the series have been close affair with Australia clinching a win in the first while the second one was a high scoring encounter with victory for the hosts in the last over. England scored a massive 186/9 in the last match courtesy Danni Wyatt’s 76 off 46 balls. Australia managed 183 and fell short by 3 runs despite a valiant effort from Ellyse Perry. England versus Australia Women’s third T20 game start at 11:05 PM IST. BCCI Planning to Conduct Next Edition of Women’s Premier League in Home and Away Format During Diwali Window, Confirms Jay Shah.

Alice Capsey has had a quiet tournament by her standards and she will be eager to get some runs under her belt. Amy Jones in the lower order is capable of scoring some quick runs as well. The bowling unit will be led by Sarah Glenn who is a go to player in terms of taking wickets.

Skipper Alyysa Healy managed to score 37 in the second match and that should give her a lot of confidence. Ellyse Perry is one of the leading all-rounders of the modern game and just her presence is enough to put the opposition under a lot of pressure. Tahlia McGrath was a bit expensive in the last game and she needs to work on improving her economy rate just like the other bowlers of the Australian attack.

Expect another low scoring game at Lord’s with the side winning the toss opting to bowl first. England just might edge Australia to win the series.

When Is ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 3rd T20I? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England 2nd T2OI of the series on July 8, 2023, Saturday. The match would begin at 11:05 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 3rd T20I?

The England Women vs Australia Women Ashes 3rd T20I will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes series in India. The ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 3rd T20I?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd T20I live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the live match for free on the JioTV app. Fans can also watch this match live on the FanCode app and website, but they would need to purchase a pass for it. It should be another close match between two sides who are more or less on the same level.

