Indian women would take on their English counterparts in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, July 09. The match would be played in Northampton and would start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This series marks the last leg of Indian women's cricket team's tour of England. They played bravely to draw the only Test, but were beaten comprehensively in the first two ODIs. Mithali Raj's team however found form and ended the ODI series with a consolation win, The return to form might have just come at the right moment for the Indian side, who would be looking at making a statement and ending the tour of England on a high. Latest ICC Rankings: Mithali Raj Reclaims Top Spot in ODI Women's Player Rankings for Batting

The English side however would have the advantage of winning three of the last four times they have faced India. Playing in home conditions in any day, ad added advantage. The last time they faced each other, England won by four wickets.

England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Match 2021, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The first T20I match between England women and Indian women would be held on July 09, 2021. The match would be played at The County Ground and would begin at 11:00 PM IST S(Indian Standard Time). This is the first of the three-match series.

Where To Watch England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Match 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of England women vs India women, 1st T20I Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the India Women vs England Women One-off Test match in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I Match 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women One-off live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, which will be live streaming the India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI Match 2021 Day 4 match online for fans in India.

