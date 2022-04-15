Mumbai, April 15: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said on Friday that the late spin legend Shane Warne was his childhood hero, adding that every interaction with the legendary cricketer was a learning experience, as none of his conversations were random.

Warne, who passed away following a suspected heart-attack in Thailand where he was vacationing last month, had guided Rajasthan Royals to their maiden IPL title in 2008.

Speaking about the Australian cricketer's impact on his career, Kohli said, "(He was a) childhood hero for many people including me. He was such an iconic personality and an iconic cricketer at the same time. Almost everyone, all the cricket fans knew about him.

"You would try to copy his action some time or the other. That's the kind of impact that he had on this game. He was an amazing human being as well. I had the chance to speak to him quite a bit off the field. He was always positive and none of his conversations were random. It was always constructive, something that we can learn from. He spoke very passionately about Test cricket especially, cricket in general," added Kohli.

The former India skipper also said that Warne was one of the most confident personalities he had ever met.

"He loved the game. It was such a shock to everyone and we can only look back and smile at his cricketing career, his achievements, and life in general. He lived the way he wanted to live and he was probably the most confident personality that I have met. Actually, I am grateful that I got to know him a little more off the field."

