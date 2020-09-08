Team Sunrisers Hyderabad has been sweating it out in the nets ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Now during the practice session, Fabian Allen was seen in the best of form as he went on to slam towering sixes. The clip was shared by the official handle of the Sunrisers Hyderabad on social media with an interesting caption. The team will play their first match in the Dream11 IPL 2020 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. The team will be led by David Warner who is currently away for national duties. The SRH skipper is busing playing against England in the T20I. SRH IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Warner will also be featuring in the ODI series England which will start on September 11, 2020. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has joined the team and is confined into the four walls of the hotel. The New Zealand batsman has been in six-day long isolation and will be joining the team with the rest of the players in the next few days. Meanwhile, Kane keeps himself busy by working out in the hotel room itself. For now, let’s have a look at the video shared by SRH.

Picture

Sunrisers Hyderabad missed out on the qualifiers in the IPL 2019 and was placed on number four of the points table. It is said that David Warner could miss out on the first few matches owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

