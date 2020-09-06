The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) schedule is out. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier had already notified that the IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards and will end on November 10. The board has now released the full schedule for IPL 2020 with timetable to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2020 campaign begins on September 21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Meanwhile, SRH’s IPL 2020 first-round matches end on DATE with a match against OPPONENT. The David Warner-led side managed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2019 but lost to Delhi Capitals in their eliminator match.SRH will play most of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule in PDF.

Check Out IPL 2020 Schedule

SRH Squad for IPL 2020: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Siddharth Kaul, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow.

The 2016 IPL champions is one of the strangest teams in the IPL. The Sunrisers have it in them to lift their second IPL title. And as the season begins, the Orange Army will be focused to do so.

