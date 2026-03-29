Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman has sparked controversy during Sunday’s PSL 2026 fixture against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium. Match officials awarded five penalty runs to the Kings after the veteran international was caught scuffing the ball with his thumbnails during the first innings. The incident occurred in the 14th over, leading to a temporary halt in play as umpires inspected the condition of the leather. Toss Fixing in IPL 2026? Fans are Fuming Over Coin Flip in MI vs KKR Match.

Fakhar Zaman Seen Doing Ball Tampering

Umpires Change Ball in Final Over

🚨 Controversy hits the PSL 🚨 Lahore Qalandars penalized for ball tampering as umpires step in before the final over — 5 runs added and Karachi Kings batters even got to pick the replacement ball themselves 🤯🏏 pic.twitter.com/fxEn40V6df — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) March 29, 2026

Ball Tampering in PSL!

Fakhar Zaman in Trouble!

The Incident and Penalty

The on-field umpires, having observed Zaman’s actions while he was fielding at mid-off, immediately intervened. Following a brief consultation, they determined that the ball’s surface had been intentionally altered. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

Under the ICC’s playing conditions, integrated into the PSL regulations, Karachi Kings were granted five penalty runs. The ball was subsequently replaced, and Zaman was issued a formal warning, with a potential disciplinary hearing expected post-match.

Heightened Ball Scrutiny

This controversy follows the Pink Ball debacle earlier this week, where bleeding jersey dyes from the Hyderabad Kingsmen altered the ball’s colour. The PCB has reportedly instructed officials to maintain a zero-tolerance policy regarding ball integrity this season, placing players under increased observation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).