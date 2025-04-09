Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive opener Abhishek Sharma became the third batter to hit a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The left-handed batter played a memorable knock of 141 runs off 55 deliveries with the help of 24 boundaries, which helped SRH to complete the second-highest run chase in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma's blistering knock helped his side chase 246 runs against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Before Abhishek, only two batters had scored a century in the 2025 edition. Check the complete list below. Orange Cap in IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Dominate Chart, Ajinkya Rahane Climbs to Fifth Spot.

The Indian Premier League is known for showcasing batting talents, domestic and international, with several out-of-favour players earning back places in their national teams. However, what sets men apart from the boys in the league is the capacity to score big runs, which include hundreds, that bring a lot of attention. IPL 2024 witnessed the most hundreds in a single season with 14, followed by IPL 2023, which saw 12 tons hit in the edition. Check out the list of centuries hit in IPL 2025 below.

List of Centuries in IPL 2025

Player Hundreds Team Ishan Kishan 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Priyansh Arya 1 Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Across the 18 editions of IPL, Virat Kohli has slammed the most tons in Indian Premier League history (8), followed by Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6). Out of Kohli's 8 and Buttler's 7, four came in a single season, 2016 and 2022, respectively.

