Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 17, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are making most of their maiden IPL 2022 journey as GT are topping the points table with the net run rate of +0.450. Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans remains the only team who have won four matches so far with only one defeat. Gujarat Titans were last seen playing against Rajasthan Royals and won by 37 runs. In contrast, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings straightaway crashed in their first four matches and won their first match of IPL 2022 against RCB on Tuesday. CSK outclassed in batting and bowling with multiple star performers of the day like Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Mahesh Theekshana and skipper Ravindra Jadeja cruising the team to their first breakthrough. As Chennai Super Kings recently retrieved their form, it will be interesting to watch whether the defending champions will make the classy new comer Gujarat Titans humble a bit more.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Mathew Wade (GT) is our wicket-keeper. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shubman Gill (GT), Shivam Dube (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Ambati Rayudu (CSK) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (GT), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK) are our all-rounders.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) could be taken as the bowlers.

GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mathew Wade (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Shivam Dube (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Hardik Pandya (GT), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Lockie Ferguson (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK).

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) could be named as the captain of your GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shivam Dube (CSK) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

