Gujarat Titans (170/7) edge another close encounter in IPL 2022 as this time they defeated Chennai Super Kings (169/5) by three wickets in match 29 of the competition at the MCA Stadium. It was David Miller who played a sensational knock to get his team over the line. Rashid Khan also played an important cameo in the game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

After being asked to bat first, CSK got off to a poor start as Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali departed early. However, a sensational partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu got them back in the game. The former scored his first fifty of the season as Chennai were able to post a competitive score on the board. In reply, Gujarat Titans without Hardik Pandya struggled early on bu David Miller played a blinder to get his team over the line.

GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# Rashid Khan captained Gujarat Titans for the first time in IPL

# Ambati Rayudu completed 4000 runs in IPL

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his first fifty of IPL 2022

# Shubman Gill was dismissed on a golden duck for the second time in IPL

# David Miller scored his 3rd fifty in IPL since 2016

# Rashid Khan (40) registered his highest individual score in IPL

Both the sides will now turn their attention towards the upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Newcomers Gujarat Titans have a few days’ rest before they return to action against the unpredictable Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings face off against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and the fixture can have huge implications in the season for both the teams.

