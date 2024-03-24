Gujarat Titans will be up against the Mumbai Indians in match number five of the Indian Premier League 2024. Both the teams share a competitive rivalry and have won two matches each out of four in the history of the cash-rich league so far. MI on one end are the joint most successful side in the history of the IPL and have won five titles along with the Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Titans reached the final in the previous two editions of the tournament, out of which they won the title in 2022. Both sides have quality players who can prove essential in guiding their teams to victory. IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of GT vs MI T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians will be playing under the leadership of Hardik Pandya whereas, for the first time in 11 years, Rohit Sharma will play as a player. Hardik did a fabulous job with the Gujarat Titans and led them to the title in 2022. Also, he excelled in his batting and bowling skills while doing captaincy, which later proved very beneficial for Team India. The experience of Rohit at the top and the return of Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department will add more fire to Mumbai Indians' squad ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2024 match.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will also be playing under Shubman Gill, who will lead for the first time in his competitive cricket career. Gill was excellent with the bat in the previous edition of the tournament and was the leading run-scorer. The likes of young players such as Sai Sudharsan will prove very beneficial for the Titans at the top. The team might miss Mohammed Shami in the bowling department by Rashid Khan shall rise up to the occasion with the bat and ball as well.