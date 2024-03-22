As soon as Hardik Pandya was traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, it gave birth to many controversies. Shubman Gill replaced Pandya as the captain of Titans whereas Pandya will be leading MI. Both teams will play against each other in their opening IPL 2024 match. Both teams have reached Ahmedabad whereas Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya met and hugged each other. Gujarat Titans shared the post for the same on their official 'X' handle. 'How Many Runs...?' James Anderon Reveals His Conversation With Shubman Gill During Altercation in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Meet in Ahmedabad

