The first massive game of this season’s Indian Super League sees the Gujrat Titans host Mumbai Indians at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans have been superb ever since they joined the league back in 2022. They have been to two finals during these times and won the IPL trophy in their debut season. The twist in the buildup to the 2024 edition though was a hard hitting one for the Gujarat fans as they lost their skipper Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in the transfer window. Hardik Pandya has played a key role in Gujarat’s rise to the top of the competitions’ summit but it will now be Mumbai Indians, who will hope to find their past glory days. Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ‘That Gives Me a Lot of Confidence’, Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Preparation Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans will be without the services of Mohammad Shami, who is out due to an ankle surgery. Robin Minz injured himself in a bike accident and he has been ruled out as well. Matthew Wade is featuring in the Sheffield Shield final and will not be available for this contest. Skipper Shubman Gill is a key player with the bat for the home side and he has an added incentive of securing a T20 World Cup spot this season.

Mumbai Indians will be without their talisman Surya Kumar Yadav, as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Rohit Sharma will open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan with Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya coming in next. Jasprit Bumrah and Dewald Brevis along with Kwena Mphaka should lead the pace attack for the visitors.

When Is GT vs RR Match 5 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will be hosting Mumbai Indians in their first match in IPL 2024 on Sunday, March 24. The game will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs MI Match 5 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The GT vs MI live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This GT vs MI live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs MI Match 5 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match. Both the teams are missing some key players but it is Gujarat who could open their account with a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).