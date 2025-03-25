Gujarat Titans will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25. The IPL has already seen blockbuster four games and the excitement of the fans is on the rise. They will next see the remaining two teams who are yet to play a game face-off for a mouth-watering clash. While Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season in IPL 202, PBKS are yet to win in 17 season and have qualified for playoffs only twice. This time under a new captain Shreyas Iyer and new coach Ricky Ponting, they will look to turn around their fortune. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans meanwhile are still re-grouping under their new captain Shubman Gill after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians. They have added the valuable presence of Jos Buttler up their ranks and the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada lead their seam attack now. Gill will be confident while taking on Iyer, who is in top form himself. It is going to be mouth-watering contest for the fans with Gill taking on Iyer in the IPL 2025 and they are eager to know whether there is a chance of rain spoiling the fun of the GT vs PBKS match. Fans eager to know whether it will rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during GT vs PBKS match will get the entire information here.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Fortunately for the fans, there is no chance of rain during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There will be moderate winds during the match and with humidity levels being low, there is high of less dew formation in the ground. Fans can expect full action given there is no chance of rain interrupting the match. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has several pitches with different soils. It is yet to be known which strip they will use for the GT vs PBKS match. If the red soil pitch is used, there will be runs on the board and seamers will get help with the new ball under lights. If the black soil pitch is used, it will be a low bounce pitch with grip and spinners will come into the game more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 01:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).