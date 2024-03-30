Gujarat Titans have two points from two matches, but due to humbling from Chennai Super Kings in the last match, they have a net run rate of -1.425. SunRisers Hyderabad also have two points from two matches. Although they lost their opening match against KKR, the side managed to limit the ‘losing margins’ and kept a 0.675. IPL 2024: Andre Russell Becomes Second Bowler To Complete 100 IPL Wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders.

In IPL 2024, both Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad played against Mumbai Indians and won on their respective home turf. But there are two important aspects of their wins. SRH scored a record 277 runs against the Mumbai attack but struggled to register a massive win, wherein Gujarat Titans managed to defend 168 runs on a flat surface against the same side – indicating that the GT side has a more balanced team while SunRisers Hyderabad are more reliant on their batting.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad faced each other three times before in IPL. Two-time finalist Gujarat Titans have managed two wins, while the Hyderabad-based side managed to sneak one win.

GT vs SRH Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Shubman Gill Pat Cummins Heinrich Klassen Rashid Khan Mayank Agarwal Sai Sudharsan

GT vs SRH Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Although the pitch is 'batting friendly' we can expect some exciting contests between bat and ball with quality bowling from Pat Cummins and Rashid Khan. It would be a great match-up between two captains as Shubman Gill will face Pat Cummin's pace and bounce, while hard-hitting Heinrich Klassen will be against the trickery of Rashid Khan.

GT vs SRH Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Every team has played a minimum of two matches in the competition so far and the table is taking shape for the further rounds. Match 12 of the IPL season 17 will be played in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad. The match is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM on March 31 Indian Standard Time (IST).

GT vs SRH Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2024 in India. Fans can watch the GT vs SRH match live on the Star Sports Networks. Viacom 18 has streaming rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy the GT vs SRH Match live streaming on JioCinema App.

GT vs SRH Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

SunRisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

