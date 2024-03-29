The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) took to social media and shared an ASMR video of Kane Williamson batting in nets during a training session. Williamson hasn't featured in any match of IPL 2024. It is now likely that he will be getting ready to feature in the next match which will be played against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for which Williamson has captained and played for in the past seasons of the IPL. ‘I Love Using People With Strong Personalities’ RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Talks Importance of Powerful Characters in Team Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against KKR.

