The Legends League Cricket is a global T20 league where the recently retired international cricketers get a chance to once again play in a competitive tournament. The league is organised by Absolute Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd. and the India men’s cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri is the commissioner of the league. The first season of the tournament was played in Muscat, Oman between three teams, the Indian legends (India maharaja), the rest of Asia (Asian Loins), and the rest of the world (World Giants). Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The second season of the league will be held in India from September 17 to October 5, 2022, and will be played across six different cities. The second edition of the event will have four franchised-owned teams- India Capitals, Gujrat Giants, Bhilwara Kings, and Manipal Tiger. More than 60 players have participated in the tournament which includes many interesting names and unlike the first season, players from all the nationals will be playing together. Buy Legends League Cricket 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India.

The Gujrat Giants led by Virendra Sehwag will be starting off the tournament with their match against the India Capitals on September 17th, so let's take look at the team put together by the Adani group ventures, Adani Sportsline.

Gujarat Giants Squad At Legends Cricket League 2022

Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (Wk), Daniel Vettori, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Graeme Swann, Lendl Simmons, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Mitchell McClenaghan, Joginder Sharma, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

After being unable to participate in the first season of the LLCT20 due to Covid-19, Virendra Sehwag is set to make his return to the tournament by leading the Adani group's team Gujarat Giants. Along his side, at the top-order, the West Indies hard hitter Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons can be seen. The Gujrat Giants have a dangerous bowing lineup consisting of Ajantha Mendis, Graeme Swann, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Tremlett, and on the helping hand the all-rounders such as Danial Vettori and the Irishman Kevin O’Brien.

