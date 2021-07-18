Born on July 18, 1996, Smriti Mandhana is one of the most successful woman cricketers produced by India. Mandhana first came into the limelight after she scored a double hundred in one of the domestic matches in 2013. Back then she played for Maharashtra and scored an unbeaten knock of 224 runs from 150 balls in the West Zone Under-19 Tournament, at the Alembic Cricket Ground in Vadodara. Also collecting trophies and breaking records seem to be quite a routine for this birthday girl. Smriti Mandhana Posts Her Smiling Pic With Inspirational Message As India Women’s Team Gear Up for T20Is Against England.

In June 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India named her as the Best Women's International Cricketer. In December 2018, the International Cricket Council awarded her with the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the best female cricketer of the year. She was also named the ODI Player of the Year by the ICC at the same time. On her birthday, Mumbai Indians and other netizens sent good wishes to her 24-year-old.

Mumbai Indians:

A very happy birthday to Team India’s opener @mandhana_smriti 🎂 We hope you continue to excel in the 🇮🇳 colours and keep up those elegant knocks 🙌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/x3TDAiZIVg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 18, 2021

BCCI Women:

Here's wishing @mandhana_smriti - one of the finest modern-day batters & #TeamIndia's WT20I vice-captain - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/vSTrp02M1c — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2021

Happy Birthday:

My father had a dream that one of his children would play for India. And it feels good that I've made it come true. - Smriti Mandhana Happy Birthday Gem @mandhana_smriti ❤️#HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/FmVngowAxS — Nishita Sarma 💫 (@MyLoveVirat18) July 18, 2021

Rajasthan Royals:

Happy Birthday:

Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti to one of the most talented and skilled Indian cricketers. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead.🎉🏏 #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana 😍 pic.twitter.com/jvEVxZV3Nq — ARUNKUMAR M (@arun_akr_) July 18, 2021

Inspiring:

Do not forget to leave your comments below wishing the Indian stalwart on her birthday. The entire team of LatestLY.com wishes the stylish left-hander on her birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2021 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).