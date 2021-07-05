Batting sensation and Indian women's cricket team's mainstay, Smriti Mandhana took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with an inspirational message. The 24-year-old is seen travelling in the team bus while donning a team jacket. Smriti had recently played a crucial role in Team India's win in the third and final one-day international against England. Though India lost the series 1-2 to hosts, they are all charged up to take on their opponents in the three-match Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) starting July 9.

Check Out Smriti Mandhana's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

