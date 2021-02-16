Hardik Pandya has been training hard to be match ready for the third Test against England, which will be a pink-ball affair. Pandya was part of the India squad for the opening two Tests against England but was not picked in the playing XI. He has been, however, training to be match fit for the third Test. On Tuesday (February 16), Hardik shared some pictures from the practice session. India won the second Test by 317 runs to level the Test series 1-1. Ravi Ashwin Shares Heartfelt Note on Twitter After Guiding India to 317-Run Win Over England in 2nd Test, Thanks Chennai Crowd for Making Him Feel like Hero (View Post).

In the pictures, Pandya can be seen pulling a heavy metal to exercise his back and lower back. He was also seen flaunting his chiseled body in one of the pictures. “Time in the trenches” the 27-year-old captioned the pics. Take a look at Pandya’s post. Virat Kohli Hails Team India’s Character and Fighting Spirit After Winning Second Test Against England by 317 Runs (View Post).

Hardik Pandya Flaunts His Abs

Pandya last played for India in the limited-overs series against Australia. He played both the three-match ODI and T20I series but was not picked for the Test series. His last Test match came against England in 2018. Since then, the all-rounder has been struggling with a back injury. He recently recovered from a successful lower-back surgery and played the IPL as a specialist batsman.

India meanwhile, bounced back in the four-match Test series with a handsome win in the second game. The hosts beat England by 317 runs to level the series having lost the previous match by 227 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin scored centuries for India while Ashwin was also excellent with the ball and picked eight wickets while debutant Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul in his Test debut.

