Ravi Ashwin shared a heartfelt note on Twitter after guiding India to an emphatic 317-run triumph over England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Playing in front of his home crowd, the all-rounder rewrote the record books with his all-round brilliance as India sealed the game inside four days. The off-spinner took a total of eight wickets in the match while he also scored a counter-attacking hundred on a turning track. The 34-year-old was enthralled with his performance as he expressed his delight on Twitter. The all-rounder also thanked the Chennai crowd for making him feel like a hero. Ravi Ashwin’s Wife Prithi Shares Fan Made Poster of South Indian Movie Master Featuring the All-Rounder’s Blitzes in Chepauk.

“I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero,” Ashwin tweeted while sharing a picture of himself from the game. As expected, the comment section of the post got flooded in no time with fans lauding the veteran cricketer for his exceptional effort. Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket.

Meanwhile, the four-match series is now levelled 1-1 with two games to go. The next clash, which is a Day-Night Test match, gets underway on February 24 at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, Virat Kohli’s men need at least a win and a draw in the next games to join New Zealand in the finals of ICC World Test Championship finals. On the other hand, the Three Lions need to win both games to make a place in the summit clash. If the series results in a draw, Australia will qualify for the finals.

