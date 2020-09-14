Suryakumar Yadav and Robin Singh are celebrating their respective birthdays today and greetings are pouring in for the Mumbai Indians duo from all around the world. The MI batsman and fielding coach celebrated their special day with their teammates in Abu Dhabi. MI shared a lot of pictures of the birthday on social media in which the players can be seen enjoying a gala time. On the occasion, MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took to his Instagram page and wished them. While sharing a picture from the party, the Junior Pandya called Yadav and Singh two of his genuine friends. Suryakumar Yadav Birthday Special: 71 vs CSK and Other Top Knocks By Mumbai Indians Batsman in IPL.

“Happy Birthday to 2 very genuine friends. Always great spending time with you both in the MI dressing room,” wrote the 26-year-old all-rounder while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Fans were enthralled seeing Pandya’s heartfelt message as the comment section of the post got filled in no time. Suryakumar Yadav also reacted by saying “Thank you so much meri jaan.” MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

View Post:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co will fight for their fifth title in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the likes of skipper Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers in the rank, the defending champions already had a strong team. However, the addition of Chris Lynn, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile has strengthened the team even more.

Well, Mumbai Indians might be the front runners to lift the title in UAE, but they must forget the ghosts of IPL 2014 where they all the five games in UAE. The Men in Blue and Yellow will begin their title defence against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).