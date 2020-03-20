Here’s How KL Rahul is Spending His Time at Home Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video)

KL Rahul Spends His Time at Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus pandemic speeding rapidly all around the world, people are adviced to stay in isolation in order to avoid the disease. However, being in quarantine is certainly a tough task for many people but not for India's swashbuckling batsman KL Rahul. Taking to his official Instagram page, the Karnataka born batsman shared a video in which he can be seen various daily life activities by staying in his living room, inspiring people to stay at home in order to remain healthy. KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread.

“Mask ON! #stayathomechallenge,” read the caption of the clip shared by Rahul on the picture-sharing website. In the video clip, the wicket-keeper can be seen various different activities like playing with a bat and ball, using a mobile phone, operating laptop, playing with video games and reading the books. Recently, the Karnataka-born cricketer also applauded Janta Curfew imposed by Indian Prime minister Naredra Modi. Well, Rahul is certainly very well aware of the COVID-19 disease and is also inspiring his fans to do the same. Meanwhile, let's look at his video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Mask o̸f̸f̸ ON! #stayathomechallenge A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

The right-handed batsman was in sensational form during India's rather dismal tour to New Zealand and will aim to continue his good run in the upcoming assignments. He was also named the captain of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) also got postponed atleast till April 15 and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can well get called off.