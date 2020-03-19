KL Rahul Trolls His Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty for Burning Banana Bread (See Instagram Stories)

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With all the major sporting events and tournaments coming to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak, all the athletes around the world got a breather from their busy schedule. In this meantime, India's swashbuckling batsman is enjoying some quality time with his alleged girlfriend and Bollywood actress. Well, the celebs haven't confirmed their relationship yet but are frequently sharing their close bond on social media. Recently, Rahul trolled her rumoured better-half for burning a banana bread and the news of the two stars dating each other got rife. ‘Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Have Been Dating for a Few Months Now,’ Confirms a Close Friend of the Couple.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Karnataka born cricketer posted a couple of stories, comparing the expectation and reality of the banana bread made by Athiya. In the first story (expectation), the 27-year old posted a properly-cooked dish while in the next picture (reality), he shared the picture of burnt banana bread tagging the actress. Have a look.

Expectation vs Reality (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Rahul was last seen in action during the India vs New Zeeland ODI series where he enjoyed a sensational run despite India's rather miserable campaign. He was even supposed to lead Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed due to COVID-19 threat and fans have to wait for quite some time to see Rahul in action again