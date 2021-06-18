The first session of India vs New Zealand, ICC World Test Championship 2021 finals is washed away. All thanks to the weather that has played the spoilsport for now. As we wait for the match between India and New Zealand we shall take you through the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the weather forecast. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Rain Forecast & Weather Update, Hourly Rain Forecast for Day 1 of India vs New Zealand Test 2021 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

So the weather for today i.e. June 18, 2021, is likely to remain the same for the first half at least. However, could be a dry spell in the second half of the match and the toss will be conducted by then. The umpires had conducted an inspection but to the disappointment of the fans, they had to call off the first session due to the wet outfield. The BCCI had shared an update about the same on their social network to keep the fans informed about the latest update of the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

On Which TV Channel India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Live Telecast is Available?

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs NZ WTC 2021 Finals match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The WTC 2021 final in Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the fans in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Also for the fans who cannot catch up with the updates on IND vs NZ, WTC 2021 finals can download the ICC's official app from Playstore & iOS to get live score updates of the game.

