India and New Zealand are taking on each other in the finals of WTC 2021 finals at Southampton. Ahead of the game, we already know about the pitch as Simon Lee, the head of Rose Bowl Cricket Ground has told us about the pitch which will offer pace, bounce and will carry. Now, as per the latest update from the BCCI, there will be no first session due to the wet outfield. In this arWe shall bring to you the hourly weather report of day one of the finals between India and New Zealand. So as per Accuwecther.com, day 1 could have a delayed start because of the rain spell in the morning. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Match on TV and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

In fact, the weather report at Accuweather also showed that there could be a thunderstorm during the match and this could also play a spoilsport. Even on Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin had posted an update about the weather and it surely did look quite good. The Accuweather further says that there has been a yellow warning issued for rain. 11.00-12.00 pm local time we could have the rains disrupting the process of the game. and further, in the day we could have match being disrupted.

Check out the snapshot by Accuweather to get more clarity:

Weather report for day 1 of IND vs NZ (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

We are sure that the fans are hoping for the Rain Gods to stay away from the game just like we are. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the match.

