Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they play the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 27 of IPL 2021. CSK are sitting comfortably at the top of the IPL 2021 points table and have the best run rate among all eight teams in the league. The champions Mumbai Indians are four points and three positions down at fourth. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 1 (Saturday). Fans searching for how to watch the live telecast and live streaming online for the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2021, should scroll down for all details. MI vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 27.

Defending champions and five-time winners Mumbai Indians recovered from successive defeats to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their last game. The victory was only their third win in six matches. Chennai Super Kings, who started the season with a defeat to Delhi Capitals, have not faced defeat since their season opener. MS Dhoni’s side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last game. Both sides are likely to go with the same playing XI. IPL 2021: ‘Chennai Super Kings Is Going To Be Tough, It Will Be a Good Competition’, Says Mumbai Indians Opener Quinton De Kock.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will be held on May 01 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels will be live telecasting the MI vs CSK match live on television in India. Fans searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match can catch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the MI vs CSK match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

