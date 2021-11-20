The Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka is all set to welcome the 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. In the first T20I, Pakistan walked away with a four-wicket win. Needless to say that both teams will be looking for a win here. The match will be held at 1.30 pm IST. The match will be not be broadcast in India on any TV Channels. But FanCode will bring to you the live telecast of the team. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will bring to you the game. In Bangladesh, we will have Gazi TV that will give you a live telecast.

