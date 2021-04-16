South Africa and Pakistan will face each other in the fourth and final Twenty-20 game of the four-match series. SA vs PAK 4th T20I will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on April 16, 2021 (Friday). Pakistan lead the series 2-1 and will be aiming to complete the win while South Africa will look to make a comeback. Meanwhile, fans searching for South Africa vs Pakistan, 4th T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Babar Azam Scores Fastest T20I Century By Pakistan Batsman During PAK vs SA 3rd T20I.

Pakistan were sensational in the previous game as they chased down a 200+ score with ease courtesy of a brilliant century from captain Babar Azam. The 26-year-old has led Pakistan to victory in every game played in Centurion scoring 104, 94 and 122 respectively. Babar Azam will be aiming to take his team to another series win while South Africa, without their major stars, will hope to get themselves on level terms.

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be played on April 16, 2021 (Saturday) at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. The game is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 pm local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

