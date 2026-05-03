Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs KKR IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are scheduled to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, 3 May, in a crucial mid-season SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 fixture. The weather forecast suggests that the match is unlikely to face any significant weather-related interruptions, with high temperatures and dry conditions expected to prevail throughout the day and evening. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast

The daytime forecast for Hyderabad indicates a maximum temperature of 39°C. While the heat is expected to peak in the afternoon, temperatures will remain relatively high during the 3:30 PM IST start. Ground staff and organisers have prioritised spectator comfort and player hydration, given the intense summer conditions currently affecting the region.

As the evening progresses, the temperature is expected to drop slightly, but the humidity, projected to be around 45 per cent, could still play a role in player fatigue. The wind is expected to blow from the northwest at approximately 9 mph, providing minimal relief from the heat. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Supporters and teams can expect a full 40-over contest, as the probability of rain is currently estimated at a negligible 5 per cent. There are no forecasts for thunderstorms or heavy cloud cover that typically lead to interruptions at the Uppal stadium.

The clear skies also mean that the dew factor may become a significant tactical consideration for the captains. If dew settles on the outfield during the second innings, it could make gripping the ball difficult for spinners, potentially favouring the side batting second. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Hyderabad Weather Live

Historically, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a high-scoring venue, and the predicted dry surface is expected to favour aggressive batting during the powerplay overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).