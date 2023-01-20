The International Cricket Council has been scammed, with the cricket governing body suffering a loss of US$ 2.5 million after falling victim to a cybercrime. According to a report, the source of the scam is in the USA and it happened last year when the money was wire transferred. The crime has been reported to the law-enforcement agencies in the USA and it has been learnt that an investigation into this is currently underway. This reportedly came to light on January 19. Latest ICC ODI Rankings 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Into Top-Five, Babar Azam Tops the List.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, criminals who scammed the ICC used the Business Email Compromise (BEC) method of phishing, where a legitimate email ID is spoofed, which is then used to trick the victim of such a form of phishing. The fraudsters pose as someone trustworthy to the victim and then attempt to have payments made to their bank account. It has been learnt that in this case, the email ID of one of ICC's consultants was faked and a mail was sent to the board's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which raised a US $500,000 voucher to be cleared for payment. India Fined 60 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over Rate in 1st ODI Against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

What Happened:

Apparently this was done so neatly that the payment got cleared. Scary! And apparently, this is not the first time the ICC has suffered this. 3rd or 4th instance probably or more. The total loss so far is to the tune of US$2m already. Someone said FBI is investigating. ## — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 19, 2023

Although an investigation is currently underway, this is bound to impact the associate nations with ODI status, who receive a grant from the ICC per annum. It remains to be seen what happens in this case, with an investigation into the online fraud reportedly underway.

