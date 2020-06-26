Cricketing action has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but as the sport nears to a return the International Cricket Council (ICC) met on a video conference on Thursday, however, no decision was taken regarding the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The fate of the competition is likely to be decided next month when the governing body meets for their annual board meeting. ICC T20 World Cup 2020 'on Schedule' As of Now; Planning to Continue, Final Decision Likely Next Month.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia later this year and is scheduled to take place in October-November. However, with the current situation around the globe, reports suggest that the cricket tournament can be postponed until further date but an official decision is yet to be made. Coronavirus Free New Zealand to Host ICC T20 World Cup or IPL 2020 and Other Neutral Bilateral Cricket Series'?

As reported by Hindustan Times, in the most recent meeting, nothing was discussed about the future of the T20 World Cup as the key agenda was the timeline for the chairman’s election. ‘There were good discussions on the chair process and it may be finalised in the next week or so,’ said a source. ECB chairman Colin Graves is the front-runner to succeed the outgoing Shashank Manohar.

In their previous meeting ICC stated that they would ‘continue exploring a number of contingency plans’ for the T20 World Cup so that the event can be staged keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved. Cricket Australia chairman said that hosting the T20 World Cup amid the ongoing pandemic is highly ‘unrealistic’ and is going to be ‘very, very difficult.’

If the tournament is postponed by any chance, BCCI can make the decision about this year’s IPL as the Indian cricketing board is awaiting ICC’s call on the T20 World Cup to host the cash-rich league during the September-October window.

