The 12th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to be held in New Zealand in March-April 2022. England are the defending champions going into the ICC Women's CWC 2022. A total of eight teams will participate in the Women's CWC 2022 which will be played across 31 days. The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington are the six host cities. ICC 2022 Women's World Cup Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women's Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as they were hosts. On the basis of the ODI Team Rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 after the qualifying tournament was called off due to a Covid-related uncertainty.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Match Timings in IST

As the Women's CWC 2022 is being held in New Zealand so there will be early start as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). The matches will have a start time of 3:30 am and 06:30 am. Women’s T20 World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj Poses for a Group Picture With Captains of All Other Countries.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Country-wise Broadcast Details

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of ICC tournaments in India. So, the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be telecast in India by Star Sports Network. The other broadcast partners are: Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), CricLife (Middle East), WWC Channel (Fox 507) (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports Cricket (New Zealand), PTV Sports and ASports (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV (Bangladesh) and Star Sports (Sri Lanka).

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Live Video Details

As Star Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in India, the fans will be able to watch the matches live through online streaming too. Fans will have to log on to Star Sports’ OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, to watch the live action. ICC TV will also provide the live streaming online in select regions.

