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The tactical landscape of the IPL 2026 season continues to revolve around the "Impact Player" rule, which remains a decisive factor in Match 21 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag winning the toss and electing to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, both franchises have strategically structured their benches to adapt to the changing conditions of the Hyderabad surface. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard here.

As the hosts prepare to set a target, the nominated substitutes for tonight’s encounter offer a glimpse into the late-innings strategies envisioned by the coaching staff.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Substitutes

Despite being the current Orange Cap holder with 200 runs this season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named as an Impact Substitute for tonight's game. This tactical move likely allows the Royals to bolster their bowling attack in the first innings, utilising an extra specialist like Tushar Deshpande, before bringing Sooryavanshi in to open the chase under the lights. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Opening Batter)

Shimron Hetmyer (Finisher)

Shubham Dubey (Middle-order Batter)

Ravi Singh (Bowler)

Brijesh Sharma (All-rounder) Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of Pat Cummins, have opted for a bench that prioritises bowling depth and explosive middle-order alternatives. The inclusion of Liam Livingstone among the substitutes suggests SRH may look to introduce him during the middle-over surge if the pitch shows signs of slowing down.

Liam Livingstone (All-rounder)

Harshal Patel (Death Bowler)

Shivam Mavi (Pacer)

Sakib Hussain (Pacer)

Smaran Ravichandran (Batter) SRH vs RR Playing XIs: Match 21

Team Playing XI SRH Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga. RR Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium traditionally assists the chasing side once the dew factor kicks in during the second innings. By choosing to bowl first, the Rajasthan Royals have positioned themselves to utilise the Impact Player rule to swap a specialist bowler for a power-hitter like Sooryavanshi or Hetmyer during the second half of the match.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the primary challenge will be navigating the initial Powerplay against the pace of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. Their selection of three seamers in the substitute list indicates a defensive strategy should the dew make it difficult for their primary spinners, Harsh Dubey and Shivang Kumar, to grip the ball later in the evening.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).