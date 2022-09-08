India produced a sensational display as they defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to finish their Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century and first in T20Is while Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his best T20I figures en route to an easy win. This was also India's first win in the competition's Super 4 stage. Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lead India To 101-Run Victory Over Afghanistan.

After being put to bat first, India got off to a sensational start as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a massive partnership with the former scoring his maiden T20I century and levelling Ricky Ponting on the all-time list. In reply, Afghanistan were never able to get going as Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the batting order, leading his team to a mammoth win.

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Stat Highlights

# Virat Kohli-KL Rahul registered India’s highest opening partnership at Asia Cup 2022

# Virat Kohli scored his maiden T20I Century

# This was Virat Kohli’s first century in any format since November 2019

# Virat Kohli has equalled Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 International centuries to move to second on the all-time list

# Virat Kohli registered the highest individual score (122*) by an Indian in T20Is

# Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the batsman with most 50+ scores in T20Is

# Virat Kohli surpassed 3500 runs in T20Is

# KL Rahul scored his 17th T20I Fifty

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his best figures (4/5) in T20Is

Both teams have been knocked out of the competition and will turn their attention to the future. India and Afghanistan will use this tournament to select their official squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup scheduled next month.

