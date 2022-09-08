Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century while Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his best T20I figures on route to an easy win. India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in Dubai as both the sides ended their Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

