India would be aiming to give their best performance when they face an in-form Afghanistan side at the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage on Wednesday. India's performance at the T20 World Cup this year has come as a shock to everybody as no one expected them to suffer humiliating defeats in two consecutive matches. Now, they find themselves right at the bottom of the Group 2 points table and they need an inspirational performance if they have to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive. Afghanistan on the other hand, have been in good form and apart from that loss to Pakistan, they have been pretty dominant. A win for them would take them closer to the semis with the competition heating up to end in the last four. IND vs AFG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33

Fans who are used to making teams on Dream11 would be well-versed with the fact that the captain of your side fetches double points while the points get multiplied x1.5 times in case of the vice-captain. Let us take a look at the recommended picks for the Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match. IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

The Indian captain looked in good form against Pakistan in his side's first match and would be crucial once again when India take on Afghanistan in this do-or-die clash. He has looked in good touch barring the New Zealand game where he gave away his wicket cheaply. Despite not being at his very best, Kohli can still pack a punch and he would aim to make a statement with the willow once again.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been one of those most consistent performers over the years and his accuracy and ability to take wickets would once again be crucial in this match against India, whose batters are in not much good form. He has taken seven wickets in three games so far and he would love to add to that tally on Wednesday.

IND vs AFG Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).