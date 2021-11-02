India would aim to get their first win of the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament with a win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3. Much against everyone's expectations, India have cut a sorry figure for themselves with two humiliating defeats in the competition and now, they are in a position of missing out on a semifinal spot, something that no one would have predicted given their star-studded line-up. Time is running out big time and Virat Kohli and his men need to win this match and with a big margin to stay alive in the hunt for a semifinal berth. IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan on the other hand, have been clinical in two out of the three matches played and they are the in-form side ahead of this clash. Despite a loss to Pakistan, they have been fairly good so far and would aim to pose a threat to India, whose batting have been wobbly so far.

IND vs AFG, T20 Head-to-Head

When it comes to head-to-head records, India hold a clear 2-0 edge over Afghanistan in T20Is. Both the matches between these sides were played in the T20 World Cups (one in 2010 and the other in 2012 edition) with India emerging victorious in both. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, Key Players

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would be key players for India while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi would hold the importance for Afghanistan in this very crucial match.

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, Mini-Battles

Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan would be a very interesting battle to watch out for while the clash between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shahzad too would be an awaited one. Both these mini-battles have the capability to determine the outcome of this game.

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 03, 2021 (Wednesday). The IND vs AFG encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast India vs Afghanistan match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs AFG match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs AFG live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

