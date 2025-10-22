Adelaide, October 22: Team India’s senior pro Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, and skipper Shubman Gill opted out of the team’s second training session ahead of their second ODI contest against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. While fans gathered in good numbers to get a glimpse of India’s top guns practising in the nets, the three senior cricketers skipped the optional training session, and only Rohit Sharma from India’s top-order lineup trained. Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Intense Net Session at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

The veteran Indian opener did some knocking and faced some casual throwdowns and focused on his timing in the 15-20 minutes that he spent in the nets. Kohli and Gill did not have a memorable outing against the Aussies in the first ODI as the former was dismissed for an eight-ball duck, while the latter walked back scoring just 10 runs off 18 balls.

Iyer too struggled to get going in the rain-marred affair and could manage only 11 runs in the 24 deliveries that he faced, before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel also batted in the nets, and the former was also seen going through some wicketkeeping drills. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Will Virat Kohli Continue His Magical Run at Adelaide Oval?

Team India majorly focused on the bowlers and their bowling practice during the session. Bowling coach Morne Morkel was also seen in a deep discussion with pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, focusing on seam position and loading. Some markers were also placed at the good length area as Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled in the nets.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who looked in good form with the bat as he made his debut in the series opener in Perth on Sunday, focused on his bowling in the second training session. While Kuldeep Yadav continued practising in the nets, Yashasvi Jaiswal also rolled his arm over.

