India and Australia are all set to lock horns with each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. India will not be having the services of Virat Koli and this could be a huge setback for the team. Ajinkya Rahane is now leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli. India's performance will be under the scanner because they had already lost the first game by 8 wickets and would be looking to make a comeback in the four-game Test series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for playing XI for your Dream11 side and recommendations for Captain and Vice-Captain for your side, you can check them out in the latter part of the article. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Melbourne: Check Pitch Report of Melbourne Cricket Ground

The weather on day one will see good weather and will have a temperature of 26 degree on the higher side and 20 degree on the lower side. Day 2 will have a few passing showers. On the rest of the days will have no rains and day four and five will be comparatively better. It would be interesting to see how the two teams battle it out in the middle. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 captain and vice-captain below:

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Tim Paine

In the first test match, Tim Paine had scored 73 runs in the first innings and had become the player of the game. Thus he will surely will be the player to pick for your Dream11 side. The Australian captain could be picked as the skipper for your side.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Cheteshwar Pujara

Just like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara will be one of the most important players for the Dream11 side. He had scored three centuries during the last tour for India, Pujara will be one of the key players for the side.

Now, let's have a look at the predicted playing XI for both sides.

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

