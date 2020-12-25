India and Australia are all set to take on each other and in the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing day Test match. This is the second game in the four-match Test series. India has already lost the first Test match terribly by 8 wickets and the team would be surely looking to make a stunning comeback from here. The visitors will be missing out on the services of Virat Kohli who has flown back to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma to welcome their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather report for all the five days and also the pitch report in the latter part of the article. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

So the day one will have very pleasant weather with 26 degrees Celcius on the higher side and 20 degree on the lower side. There will be no rains on the day one of the game. However, on the second day, we shall have a couple of passing showers in the afternoon and this could prove to be a bit fatal for the batsmen. The day three will be a bit cooler as compared to day two. Day four and five will be comparatively better. Now, let's have a snapshot of the weather below.

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch report:

The pitch was slammed heavily for being slow and sluggish. The pitch will help the bowlers at the start of the match. As the game goes on, it could become a slow, low turner.

