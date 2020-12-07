India (IND) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in the final T2OI of the three-match series. Virat Kohli and his men have already sealed the series by 2-0 and the last game will be a dead rubber. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I match will take place on December 8, 2020, at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australian side led by Aaron Finch will play for pride and look forward to winning the game before they head to the four-match Test Series. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 team selection along with the recommendation for captain and vice-captain. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020.

Indian team after losing the ODI series fought back well to win the T20I series on the Australian soil. In the previous T20I match, India after winning the toss, elected to bowl first, where Australia managed to score 194/5. In reply, India chased down the target with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan scored a fine century which proved to be handy in India's chase. Now let us look at the captain and vice-captain which you should choose for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 team. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Sydney.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is in great form and has been consistently playing well since Indian Premier League 2020 which concluded a month back. Pandya showed his excellent batting skills in IND vs AUS ODI series too, where he scored 92 runs from 76 balls in the final ODI. In the previous T20I against Australia, he made 42 runs from 22 balls which helped India cross the line with ease. He should indeed be picked as captain to fetch 2x points for your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Matthew Wade

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman of Australia does a good job behind wickets and also open up the batting for Aussies. Wade scored 58 runs from 38 balls during IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 which helped Aussie post a total of 194/5. Matthew Wade would be a wise choice as captain for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 team to fetch 1.5x points.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI:

IND Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

AUS Likely Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

