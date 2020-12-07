India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) in the 3rd T20I match of the three-match series on December 8, 2020. The game will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Virat Kohli led Indian side has already won T20I series as they won the previous game to take 2-0 lead. On the other hand, Aaron Finch and his men will play their best to avoid a whitewash on their soil. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Sydney.

India won the first game of the series by defending the target of 162, while in the 2nd T20I Indian side chased down the target of 195 runs with two balls to spare and six wickets in hand. With the victory in previous T20I match, India has now won 10 T20I matches in a row. Shikhar Dhawan scored 52 runs from 36 balls in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020, while Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock of 42 runs from 22 balls helped India cross the line. Pandya was awarded Man of the Match for his blistering knock. Virat Kohli Praises Teammates for Wonderful Performance After India Beat Australia to Seal T20I Series (See Post)

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with two of them. KL Rahul (IND) and Matthew Wade (AUS) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Shikhar Dhawan (IND) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND) and Moises Henriques (AUS) should ideally be selected as two all-rounders for your IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 fantasy playing XI.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- T Natarajan (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS) and Shardul Thakur (IND) are three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Matthew Wade (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Shikhar Dhawan (AUS), Hardik Pandya (IND), Moises Henriques (AUS), T Natarajan (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS), Shardul Thakur (IND).

Hardik Pandya (IND) should be selected as captain for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 team. While Matthew Wade (AUS) can be elected as vice-captain.

