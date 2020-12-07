India and Australia face each other in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on December 8, 2020. Virat Kohli’s team currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series and will be hoping to complete a clean sweep over the hosts. Nathan Lyon has replaced injured Ashton Agar in the Australian squad after the all-rounder missed the last game. Nathan Lyon Replaces Cameron Green in Australia T20 Squad.

After their poor showing in the ODI series, Team India have responded well in the shorter format and will be hoping to end it on a high. Virat Kohli’s men have won 10 consecutive T20Is a run stretching back to December 2019. The Men in Blue will are chasing Afghanistan’s record of most wins on the trot – winning 12 games from 2018 to 2019. Virat Kohli Praises Teammates for Wonderful Performance After India Beat Australia to Seal T20I Series (See Post).

IND vs AUS T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Australia have faced each other 22 times in T20Is with the Men in Blue having the better head-to-head record. India have 13 victories in their encounters compared to Australia’s eight wins with one being abandoned due to rain. In the 11 T20I encounters in Australia, India have won seven of those.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Key Players

Hardik Pandya, who played a match-winning knock in the last game, will be a crucial player for India along with T Natarajan, who has impressed in his first few outings in the blue jersey. Matthew Wade will play an important role for the hosts.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Mini Battles

T Natarajan once again impressed in the Indian jersey as his bowling figures of 2/20 played a crucial role in restricting the hosts below 200. Glenn Maxwell looked at his best before getting out but will hope of staying at the crease a bit longer. The encounter between the two players will have a huge impact on the game.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Venue

The third T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The second game was also played at the same venue. Limited numbers of crowd will be allowed inside the stadium.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Match Timings

The final T20 game of the series between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 01:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 pm local time.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks hold the official broadcasting rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Likely Playing XI: Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbot, Andrew Tye

