Hyderabad is expected to witness one cracker of a game as India and Australia set to take on each other for one final time in the 3rd T20I to finish the series. Australia had drawn first blood in the series as they beat India in a high-scoring contest in Mohali. Rain threatened to play spoilsport in the 2nd T20I, a must-win match for India but despite a long delay due to the wet outfield, the match happened and in an eight-over contest, the Men in Blue secured the win to level the series. With things tied a 1-1 and only this match remaining, fans can expect nothing short of a cracker in Hyderabad today. Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The momentum is surely with India and skipper Rohit Sharma in particular, would feel very confident after his explosive batting effort saw India home in Nagpur. He was ably supported by the other batters, not to forget Dinesh Karthik, who lived up to his role as a finisher in this Indian side. Not that Australia did too many things wrong but both captains would aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.