FIFTY! What an innings this has been for Cameron Green! The right-hander has not spared any bowler and has attacked almost every ball that he has faced so far. Playing some fine shots on both sides of the wicket, the all-rounder has struck a sensational fifty to give Australia a great start.
OUT! India finally have a breakthough and it is Australia's captain Aaron Finch, who has to depart. The right-hander tried to take on Axar Patel but ended up skying the ball only for Hardik Pandya to take a safe catch. Aaron Finch c Hardik Pandya b Axar 7(6)
Cameron Green is looking to hit every ball out of the park. So far, India have used three bowlers and none of them have been able to pose any trouble for Green, barring Bumrah, who contained the flow of runs. Australia have had a fiery start to this match courtesy of Green and they would want more of him in the upcoming overs.
What a start this is for Australia! Cameron Green is looking in some form here. The right-hander has given Australia a flying start as he taken the attack to Bhuvneshwar Kumar right in the first over. After being hit in the first three balls, Green has failed to connect the next three balls.
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and his side would bowl first in the decider of this three-match series in Hyderabad.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 in Hyderabad. It has been a hotly-contested series with both sides claiming one win apiece. Australia had taken the lead in Mohali but India fought back to level things in Nagpur. Who would come out victorious today? Stay tuned to find out!
Hyderabad is expected to witness one cracker of a game as India and Australia set to take on each other for one final time in the 3rd T20I to finish the series. Australia had drawn first blood in the series as they beat India in a high-scoring contest in Mohali. Rain threatened to play spoilsport in the 2nd T20I, a must-win match for India but despite a long delay due to the wet outfield, the match happened and in an eight-over contest, the Men in Blue secured the win to level the series. With things tied a 1-1 and only this match remaining, fans can expect nothing short of a cracker in Hyderabad today. Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
The momentum is surely with India and skipper Rohit Sharma in particular, would feel very confident after his explosive batting effort saw India home in Nagpur. He was ably supported by the other batters, not to forget Dinesh Karthik, who lived up to his role as a finisher in this Indian side. Not that Australia did too many things wrong but both captains would aim to bowl first after winning the toss.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.