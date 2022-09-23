India batter Virat Kohli and bowling all-rounder Axar Patel took a brilliant team effort to run out Australia batter Cameron Green during the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. Kohli was seen chasing a ball that was hit well by Green and then hit the wicket directly. His throw found Green short of his ground in just the second over of the game.

