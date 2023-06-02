India and Australia would lock horns in a much-awaited final of the World Test Championship 2023 final. The top two ranked Test sides made it through to the summit clash, which will begin on June 7. For Australia, it would be a maiden appearance, while India would look to win the coveted Test mace after making it to the final for the second consecutive time. Rohit Sharma’s men have begun gearing up for the clash with top stars, having joined the squad after the completion of the IPL. Having beaten Australia earlier in the Border-Gavaskar trophy this year, India would feel confident about their chances for this match. No Sponsor on Team India’s New Jersey for WTC 2023 Final vs Australia, Here’s Why.

But having said that, the conditions would be something to watch out for as it would be of less assistance to India’s bowling attack, given their strength in spin. What happened in the first World Test Championship final? India and New Zealand met in the rain-marred contest, which took place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. In this article, we shall take a look at that.

India 1st innings

The WTC 2021 final did not get off to the best of starts, with Day 1 of the match washed out. There was no play possible at all on the first day. However, India started proceedings with the bat in hand on Day 2 and what followed was a fighting yet forgettable effort. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a good start with a 62-run partnership, but both were then dismissed in quick succession. After Cheteshwar Pujara’s cheap dismissal, skipper Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) stitched a 61-run stand that sparked hopes of a revival. But things did not go India’s way as they were dismissed soon. All India could manage was just 217, which was way below par on a track that had some help for the pacers. Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand’s best bowler, taking five wickets. ICC WTC 2023 Prize Money: Winner to Receive Over INR 13 Crore, Close to 6.5 Crore for Runner-up.

New Zealand 1st innings

The Kiwis, on the back of their bowling effort, started their 1st innings well with a 70-run stand between openers Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30). But India fought back with the wickets of Conway and Latham before making further inroads into the NZ middle-order. From 101/2, New Zealand were reduced to 135/5 and then 162/6. Kane Williamson held one end strongly with 49 and Tim Southee had a 30-run cameo as New Zealand finished with 249. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma took four and three wickets, respectively. WTC Final 2023: Biggest Challenge for Team India Will Be to Adapt to the Longer Format, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

India 2nd Innings

Having not conceded a healthy lead, India would have expected to have a stronger batting effort in the second innings. But that was not the case. Shubman Gill departed early and so did Rohit Sharma, leaving India at 51/2. The scorecard soon read 72/4 with Kohli and Pujara back in the hut as well. A 37-run partnership between Rahane and Pant and 33 runs between Pant and Jadeja were the best India could manage on that day as their second innings ended with just 170 runs. Southee was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets with Trent Boult grabbing three. On Which Channel India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

New Zealand 2nd Innings

Needing just 139 to win, New Zealand cruised to the total, with Williamson scoring 52 runs and Ross Taylor scoring 47. It was the last match of Taylor’s storied career for New Zealand. Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets for India in this match.

India's batters in both innings let them down as New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship with eight wickets to spare. Having said that, India would be wary of their mistakes and hope to put up a better show this time. The task would not be easy as they would be up against a quality bowling attack in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).