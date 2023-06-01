Team India is going to play the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia without any jersey. According to a Hindustan Times report, recently, many players were practising for the summit clash in their training clothes which dons only the BCCI logo and new kit sponsors, Adidas three stripes. This is quite unusual in the current age at a time when commercial slots maximisation remains the order of the day. BCCI’s contract with the jersey sponsorer, Byju’s, expired in March after the educational technology (ed-tech) giants got out of the deal after seeing the poor market conditions. Rohit Sharma Joins Team India Squad Ahead of WTC 2023 Final Against Australia (See Pic).

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) officials were likely to be going for issuance of tenders asking interested parties for an association with it for a long-term. But since no favourable replies came in offline talks, the BCCI decided not to go ahead with its ads. There were negotiations for short-term deal as well, but they decided to step back. A BCCI Official said, “It would only be fitting that Indian cricket engages with prestigious and long-term partners rather than going for low-key deals.”

In the last deal, BCCI raked up more than Rs 1.5 crores per ICC games and Rs 4.6 crores per games for bilateral event. However, as time passed, they started to value ICC events a little bit more than ever. A few crores for per match are nothing for the wealthy BCCI. New Team India Jersey: Glimpses of Possible Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit (See Pics).

Their latest five-year deal with Adidas assures BCCI that they will attract suitable partners in time right before the 2023 ODI World Cup in India starts. With that being said, it is unlikely that the players will don the uncluttered kits. The ICC grants permission to conduct commercial slots only on the top and non-leading arms for the WTC final Test jerseys. During the IPL 2023, top franchises like Mumbai Indians earned above Rs 100 crores in a season from entire sponsorship slots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).