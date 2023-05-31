India will be playing their second consecutive World Test Championship final as they meet Australia. In the last edition, India went down to New Zealand in the final and now the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to take home the coveted ICC trophy. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final takes place from June 07-11 at The Oval in London. There is a reserve day in place as well in case a day’s play is washed out due to rain. Most of the team India players will switch to Test format after participating in two-month long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final live telecast details along with live streaming in India, then continue reading for all the important information. Indian Cricket Team Prepares for ICC WTC 2023 Final vs Australia (Watch Video).

Following Shreyas Iyer’s absence, team India have recalled senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane to the national team. Also, in absence of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan has been named as standby wicketkeeper with KS Bharat set to be the first choice. Some of the Australian players trained in England just like Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the crucial WTC 2023 final. Both the sides will be looking to win the one-off Test and clinch the World test Championship title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC tournaments and will provide the live telecast of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final. The India vs Australia One-off Test match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD tv channels. Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal During Training Ahead of ICC WTC 2023 Final, Picture Goes Viral..

How to Watch Live Streaming of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of WTC 2023 final between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans in India will have to subscribe to the services to catch the WTC 2023 final live streaming.

